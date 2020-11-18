NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterbacks

So Goff is going to be the one guy who isn’t going to take advantage of the Seahawks this season? I mean, I can feel that. One year while I was playing basketball in high school, I was the only player on my team who hadn’t scored in our matchup against Norte Vista High School. And coach was all, “let’s get Rank the ball so he can score.” I wanted to throw up. And this was with like three minutes left in the game. I finally got the ball in the basket with around 40 seconds left (and then eventually ended up with six points because I’m a ball-hog like that). The anxiety of just thinking about that moment still gets to me. So I feel for you, Jared. That’s a lot of pressure. And I will forgive you for last week (but won’t forget). I also won’t start you this week against the Bucs, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks.