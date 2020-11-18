NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight ends

And speaking of consistent tight ends, here comes Hurst who has scored double-digits in four straight. He led the Falcons in targets against the Broncos two weeks ago. (I’ve been doing so much online shopping, my natural instinct is to now capitalize the T in target.) The biggest key for Hurst will be his usage once ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ returns, and that could be this week. So we might need to meet back up here on Friday to talk this through. But for the time being, Hurst has a good matchup against the Saints, who have allowed six touchdown receptions to tight ends this season. We are in. For now.