NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
You know, just when I start to talk about how much we can trust The Hock, even trying to get “Baby Gronk” over as a nickname, he goes out and scores three points. Which is too bad, he had been on a roll as he racked up three straight weeks with double-digit points before that streak as snapped. That’s fantasy, though. He’s got a great matchup this week with the Carolina Panthers, who have allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends this year. Do well here and maybe I’ll give "Baby Gronk" another chance. But probably not.
And speaking of consistent tight ends, here comes Hurst who has scored double-digits in four straight. He led the Falcons in targets against the Broncos two weeks ago. (I’ve been doing so much online shopping, my natural instinct is to now capitalize the T in target.) The biggest key for Hurst will be his usage once Calvin Ridley returns, and that could be this week. So we might need to meet back up here on Friday to talk this through. But for the time being, Hurst has a good matchup against the Saints, who have allowed six touchdown receptions to tight ends this season. We are in. For now.
Henry scored his second touchdown of the season with a score against the Dolphins on Sunday and finished with 13 fantasy points. Mostly because we stopped using him. Because that’s the way fantasy works. Henry had been consistent with six-to-seven points seemingly every week, so the touchdown was a nice surprise. And by nice, I mean annoying, because this was the week you had dropped him. The Jets have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last month.
Alex Smith was spreading the ball around last week, and Logan caught four of his six targets for 66 yards. It was his third double-digit game in his last four games. So he’s starting to become a regular. Like when Ice-T turned his four-episode cameo on Law & Order into 18 seasons. Thomas has a great matchup against the Bengals who have allowed the second-most points to tight ends this year.
I’m already concerned about one of my teams where I’m going to be starting Travis Fulgham and Goedert this week. Because that’s what you want, trusting two key pieces of your fantasy team to Carson Wentz. This isn’t a great matchup at all. But Wentz is one of the league leaders in targeting his tight ends. And I don’t know if I’m going to be breaking any news here, but the tight end position is kind of tough to get production from. It’s like grocery store sushi. Sometimes it can be really great. And other times you wonder what you did in life that led you to such decisions.
The Rams tight ends can be as frustrating as their running backs. But Higbee was targeted six times last week, the same amount as Robert Woods. But trailed Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds. That’s right, Josh Reynolds. I like Higbee’s matchup against the Bucs this week. Tampa Bay has given up four touchdowns the position over the last four weeks.
Sit 'em
The Colts have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. And let’s be honest about Tonyan. He might be a fine player. But Aaron Rodgers only has time in his life for a pair of wide receivers, Davante Adams and MVS. Maybe throw some to Aaron Jones as well. If you’re streaming a tight end this week, I’d take a look at some other options.
The Packers have been tougher on tight ends than the Colts. In fact, Green Bay has allowed only one touchdown to a tight end this season through the air. The Colts do like to hand the ball off to Burton to allow him to run it for a score. But you can’t rely on that and Burton played in just 37 of the team’s 70 offensive plays. He ran fewer routes than Mo Alie-Cox, too, which reminds me. Don’t start either of these guys.
Rudolph caught four of his five targets against the Bears on Monday night. And would have landed in double-digits, had it not been for a lost fumble. The Cowboys have allowed five receiving touchdowns this year to tight ends. There is opportunity there. But the lack of consistency is keeping me away.
Seems like every week when we do "That Helps No One" on NFL Fantasy Live, we always feature a Dolphins tight end. That tight end is never Gesicki, because he never scores touchdowns. All right. That’s not fair. Gesicki did score a touchdown in Weeks 2 and 3. But hasn’t been in the end zone since that time. I’m trying to use this space to motivate him. It hasn’t worked.