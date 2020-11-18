NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Kickers

Look who was back in double-digits last week against the Titans! Rodrigo had been the highest-scoring kicker through the first six games, but he had struggled after his bye. And I told you that we weren’t going to be giving up on him and it worked out. His next five games are in a dome. I’ll still mention him here because it’s good to have traditions. And I don’t want to look too far ahead here. But Rodrigo will be outdoors in Pittsburgh in Week 16, but we’ll worry about that in a few weeks. But I know a lot of us are just worried about getting into the playoffs, so let’s go.