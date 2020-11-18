NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses

Jets quarterback ﻿﻿Joe Flacco﻿﻿ is coming off his best game of the season, which I’ll admit was not something I was expecting to write this season. Kind of like saying Nicolas Cage is a shoo-in for the Oscar in 2021. And you might think, “Hey Rank, that’s not fair because Nic has won an Oscar previously.” To which I would counter by saying Flacco was once a Super Bowl MVP, so maybe we should let it go. Here’s my thing, we’re starting the Chargers DST this week. The Jets have allowed the third-most fantasy points to defenses this year. Although I secretly want Flacco to be so great down the stretch here that the Jets will be all, “you know what, we’re going with Joe and not drafting a potential franchise quarterback in 2021.”