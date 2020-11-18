NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
Jets quarterback Joe Flacco is coming off his best game of the season, which I’ll admit was not something I was expecting to write this season. Kind of like saying Nicolas Cage is a shoo-in for the Oscar in 2021. And you might think, “Hey Rank, that’s not fair because Nic has won an Oscar previously.” To which I would counter by saying Flacco was once a Super Bowl MVP, so maybe we should let it go. Here’s my thing, we’re starting the Chargers DST this week. The Jets have allowed the third-most fantasy points to defenses this year. Although I secretly want Flacco to be so great down the stretch here that the Jets will be all, “you know what, we’re going with Joe and not drafting a potential franchise quarterback in 2021.”
I hate to admit this as a Bears fan, but I was recommending the Vikings to people last week heading into that Monday night game. It’s not something I would have done, but my head told me it was the right thing to do. And if you did that last week, might as well hold on to them against the Cowboys this week. Who will be better with Andy Dalton, but still warrants a start.
The Broncos have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing defenses this year. And the fourth-most over the last month. The Dolphins defense has played pretty well during this stretch run. They limited the Chargers to just 21 points last week, and the Dolphins DST ended up with four points. Which is not great. But they’ve had better performances in matchups like the one they have this week (like 23 points against the Rams and 15 against the Jets).
The Browns are 6-3. And it’s fun to sit in the chat group of one of my leagues and listen to people drag the Browns and Baker Mayfield … but he has his team trending toward the playoffs right now. And this is a good defensive matchup for them, too. The Browns have recorded multiple sacks in every game but one this year. And the Eagles have allowed the most sacks and thrown the most interceptions. Look, the Eagles are due for a 40-point game here, but I’d still feel comfortable with the Browns.
This might be the worst matchup I’m looking forward to watching the most. Mostly because the Bears are on a bye this week. But the Bengals provide a lot of opportunities for opposing defenses and if you streamed the FT against the Giants last week, it’s not a terrible idea to hold on to them if you miss out on some of your other options this week. Don’t tell the FT about it though. ULt them think they were the first choice all along. Unlike when my prom date told me she’d go with me because Dave Janoski couldn’t make it. That stung a little bit. I still went, but still stung.
The Broncos are like one of those aging rock bands that can still bring it. But they aren’t selling out arenas anymore. I mean, they aren’t doing free shows at grocery stores, but the modest following is still there. Under perfect conditions, I wouldn’t normally choose the Broncos here because the Dolphins are pretty good under Tua Tagovailoa. But the highs in Denver on Sunday are expected to be around 5 degrees. Again, Celsius. You guys need to move away from this Fahrenheit business. It’s annoying.
Sit 'em
You know, the Raiders are playing really well this season. Derek Carr is like a low-key MVP candidate. But since prolific passing is what gets the attention of MVP voters, that’s not going to happen. But Carr has been really good. He’s like the Paul’s Boutique of NFL quarterbacks. Way better than people remember and might have been their strongest effort. I really mean that. But the Raiders. They have protected the football and have allowed opposing defenses just under two points over the last four weeks.
The Colts have been very good for you this season. And it would take nerves of steel to make the switch this week for the Browns or Chargers. But not only is this a tough week for the Colts. They have the Titans next week, and then the Texans and Raiders. Teams that could put up a lot of points. The Colts are a 3-wood off the tee. These other guys are Bryson DeChambeau-like driver plays. It’s all about what you feel comfortable with.
The Falcons offense has been pretty good. They have allowed opposing defenses less than four fantasy points per game over the last month. Matt Ryan is once again playing some great football over his past four starts, save one meh performance against the Panthers. I mean, it would be good for Bears standards. But just meh for him.
The Texans do have offensive line troubles. Which seems like a repeatable line from the past five years or so. But the Patriots have not been getting to the quarterback with regularity. They have not reached double-digits since Week 3 against Las Vegas.