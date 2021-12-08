NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Defenses

The Rams had that choice matchup against the Jaguars last week and were good. I mean, they were all right. Just two sacks. Two recovered fumbles. You kind of wanted a little bit more from them. Maybe they were still in auto-drive waiting for this game. The Cardinals, however, have been one of the league’s best. They are fully operational now with Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back. What’s funny is being the home team could be a detriment to the Cardinals. They have won all seven road games by at least 10 points this year (including the Rams). They have also scored 30-plus points in six road games this year (including the Rams).