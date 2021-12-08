NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Intro

Oh my gosh, welcome to the playoffs, everyone! It's been a long struggle, and it's amazing to get the playoffs started, wait (checks notes), next week. We're doing the playoffs next week everyone. I forgot, there is a Week 18 this year, making this the longest season in NFL history. The sort of thing you think they would have told us about at some point this year.

And you'll have to also excuse me, I'm still on pain medications for having a tooth pulled earlier this week and kind of why I missed Thursday's show. Or will miss Thursday's show just in case you are reading this on Wednesday (you might want to prepare yourself to change that next season).

I will tell you there are a few leagues where I'm hoping for a merciful end to this year. And wish I didn't need to go through the song and dance for one more week. Not that any of this was my fault. I structured most of my teams with a combination of Austin Ekeler﻿, Jonathan Taylor and Nick Chubb to start. Which is great until you realize the two receivers, I ended up with in the third/fourth rounds were Calvin Ridley and Allen Robinson, so my life sucks now. The only saving grace is that I do have a few teams where I took Cooper Kupp in the fourth round, and I'm going to end up winning those leagues. So, it's all good.

Now, enough about old (stuff). Let's focus in on Taylor who will be on a bye this week. This is waaaay too late in the NFL season to be taking a bye week. Maybe they switch this with double byes if they eventually add an 18th game. But shouldn't they just do the bye weeks where two divisions take off a week from Week 9-12, alternating each year? I feel like the dude who makes the schedule must make his job seem more complicated than it is, which is what I learned from Office Space.

But again, going back to Taylor, I hope you all noticed Javonte Williams is this year's J.T., and he should be one of the top backs picked next season. I'm sure I'm going to get a bunch of tweets trying to bully me out of that pick, much in the same way many of you told me not to take J.T. this season. I'm glad I didn't listen to that. And now I'm off to the playoffs.