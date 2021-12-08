NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Just as I continue to show up for Superman movies over the past decades, I’m going to continue to start Cam Newton where I can. Look, that last game he played in was miserable. You can’t give up on a guy after one bad game. Imagine not playing Aaron Rodgers because he was bad in Week 1. But let’s look at the facts here: Cam has 14 rushing touchdowns in his last 17 games. The Falcons, meanwhile, have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards and second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.
Be careful of the weather in this one. Just kidding. You know, bad weather would help Taysom. I wish they would implement a game plan like the Patriots did on Monday night. Don’t let Taysom throw the ball, just have him out there running the Wing T or something like that. Even throwing a bunch of picks, he was great last week. He’s averaged 21 fantasy points in five career starts. The Jets have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks over the last seven weeks. I’m in for Taysom.
Russell is healthy again and now the Seahawks are good again, too. The Texans have allowed the third-most points per game to opposing offenses this season. They didn’t give up a lot of points to Carson Wentz last week because the Colts were content to run the football. This is why Russell has a limited ceiling because of this. But he does have at least two touchdown passes in each of his last two games. And when you consider some of the guys on a bye and who you might use, I have Russ as the QB12 this week.
The 49ers have been very generous to opposing quarterbacks this year. They have allowed the 10th-most points to the position on the season. Burrow is fighting through an injury but said that he was playing, so I believe him. Joey has thrown for at least 300 yards or two-plus touchdowns in nine of 12 games this season. But look, we will monitor this injury through the week. There is a chance we flip him with Matthew Stafford by Friday. Oh yeah, spoiler alert: I have Stafford as a sit this week. In fact, let’s jump in.
Sit 'Em
I had Stafford as a sit last week and feel I was vindicated as he once again was held under 300 yards passing. And that third touchdown pass to OBJ only happened because he tripped on a handoff on the previous down. So, I get credit for that right? I don’t? Fine. It’s all good. I am comfortable with the process, as I am again this week. The Cardinals have allowed only one quarterback to top 20 points this season. That was Kirk Cousins. Stafford has been sacked 10 times in the last four games and the Cardinals defense is underrated. I have Stafford outside my top 12, but I completely understand if you must start him, though.
I mean, it’s been pretty miserable for Ryan. He’s had only one touchdown pass and five picks in his last four games combined. The Panthers destroyed him in Week 6, limiting him to 146 passing yards, a touchdown and two picks. There is something to be said for a guy who will be facing a likely negative game script. But don’t we say that every week?
I like Tannehill. He’s a good quarterback. I’m just not sure how much he’s going to need to do in this one. Look at Carson Wentz last week as an example of a guy who was content to just hand the ball off and let his team do the work. Stafford was the first quarterback to throw three touchdown passes against the Jaguars last week. And Stafford was just the second top-10 quarterback on the year. I like the running backs for the Titans, but I’m not streaming Tannehill.
This is difficult because I’m a Teddy Two Gloves guy. And the team has great pass-catchers. It’s not clicking. Teddy has been a top-10 quarterback only once this season. He has not had two-plus touchdown passes since Week 7. Detroit has allowed 20-plus fantasy points to a quarterback only once in the last five games. I know it feels natural to start a quarterback against the Lions. I just can’t do it. Give me Javonte Williams, though.