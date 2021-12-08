NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks

Russell is healthy again and now the Seahawks are good again, too. The Texans have allowed the third-most points per game to opposing offenses this season. They didn’t give up a lot of points to Carson Wentz last week because the Colts were content to run the football. This is why Russell has a limited ceiling because of this. But he does have at least two touchdown passes in each of his last two games. And when you consider some of the guys on a bye and who you might use, I have Russ as the QB12 this week.