NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Running backs

A lot of you might not want to play David this week because you fear the Packers could blow out the Bears. I’m not sure why you would be thinking that? There is nothing that says that other than the past, what, five games against the Packers? Look, I know Packers fans want to have their fun. They certainly should enjoy it while they can. Like Darth Vader at the end of Empire Strikes Back. Things are about to change. But as for this week, look, Montgomery rushed the ball 21 times for 90 yards and scored a touchdown. He also had eight receptions in a blowout loss. The Bears must put the ball into his hands. You’ll be good.