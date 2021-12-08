NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Normally, we don’t put him on the board because the Chiefs seem pretty obvious. Butker has scored at least eight points in five consecutive games. He’s had double digits in two of his last three. I’m telling you, the Chiefs being very good and not amazing is actually helping because Butker has attempted a bunch of longer kicks this season. And more field goals, for sure ... or it just seems that way. But we like Butker this week.
Look, the Lions are no longer winless. So, they have that going for them, which is pretty incredible. I mean, any time you can embarrass the Vikings, I’m here for it. Kickers have done well against the Lions this season. Greg Joseph had a nice game against them; I would expect McManus to do the same. (I’m getting him fired this week, aren’t I?)
I don’t care how many kicks he’s missed this season. Hell, he could have missed all of them. He’s not going to miss a single kick against the Bears. Unless the Packers get up by 31 and just stop even trying to score. Which, knowing Aaron Rodgers, isn’t going to happen. So, he’s good. The Bears have allowed a lot of production to the kicking position this season.
Gano had 11 points against the Dolphins on Sunday. It was the second time in his last four games that he reached 11 points. Interesting enough, his previous two games sandwiched in there were a combined 11 points. Maybe that wasn’t that interesting at all but Gano is a solid kicker. And, and ... the matchup against the Chargers is pretty decent. Decent enough to keep him in your lineup. Wait, he was rostered in only 13% of leagues heading into last week? That’s just wrong.
Sit 'Em
Hate to put Carlson on this list. Not enough to keep me from doing it, however. I just hate doing it because he has been good. Solid, solid kicker. But the Chiefs have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to kickers over the last four games. Carlson is one of those dome kickers who struggles on the road, which I always hate. I could see still starting him, just letting you know about the matchup.
Zuerlein is one of those players I would love to be more of a weapon in fantasy based on the team he plays for. He’s had double-digit fantasy points in two of his last three games. The only hang-up for me is the FT has been good against opposing kickers this season. I’m not going to question you if you start him. I’m just letting you know the matchup isn’t where we want it to be.
On this week's “I don’t make the rules,” it’s time to look at the Texans, who are kind of tough on opposing kickers. But that's because teams just score touchdowns against them. Myers, who had four points last week, has scratched double digits just once this season, all the way back in Week 6 against the Steelers.
So, now I’m wondering if I shouldn’t be looking at the 49ers success last week against Myers as a Seahawks problem, and not because of the vaunted special teams of the 49ers. But they have been strong against kickers recently. McPherson had just four points against the Chargers last week, so I’m going to leave him on the bench.