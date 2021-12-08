NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
A lot of people were afraid of chasing the points last week with Higgins and, well, he went out and scored nearly 30 fantasy points. He’s been the highest-scoring receiver over the last two weeks. He’s got a good enough matchup against the 49ers who have allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to wideouts over the last four weeks. The only drawback is the finger injury to Joe Burrow, but the QB said he is not going to miss any time.
Williams was the WR20 last week against the Bengals, a good outing despite not getting into the end zone. Williams has been doing his damage the old-fashioned way with receiving yards. He’s had at least 90 receiving yards in two of the last three games. He could see an uptick in production if Keenan Allen is out this week after being placed on the COVID list. But I’d prefer Allen was on the field and drawing the attention of James Bradberry away from Williams. But this is a situation we will continue to monitor.
I’m not saying Gage is going to have the most sustainable production this year. But he’s been good over the last two weeks. Kind of great, actually. He’s averaged more than 20 fantasy points per game, which is seventh among receivers. He logged career-highs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (130) against the Buccaneers. Carolina allowed nine receptions for 137 yards to slot receiver Jaylen Waddle in the last game, so I’m willing to go with Gage for one more week.
Don’t step to me like this is some chalk pick or something like that. Terry has been (wait for it) frightening (dammit) recently. He’s had less than 12 fantasy points in three of his last four games, including a 5.20 dud against the Raiders on Sunday. But Terry leads the Football Team with a 26 percent target share. And he’s got a great matchup against the Cowboys who have allowed a top-15 receiver in three consecutive games. Get him into your lineups. Well, unless your top three receivers are Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson. Then you might need to sit Terry. But other than that, he’s good.
Sit 'Em
I don’t want to just bail on Cooks after a couple of bad weeks. I mean, he’s my guy. But what is going on with the Texans right now? It’s just awful out there. Cooks has averaged 8.6 fantasy points per game since Week 10 with some nice matchups, which is kind of annoying. The Seahawks have allowed the third-fewest touchdowns to receivers this season. This feels like the kind of thing where you turn your back on him and he’s going to end up crushing it. But I just can’t trust him anymore. And it kind of breaks my heart. Like Jay Cutler’s Instagram.
This is another tough one because I do love Hollywood Brown. But where is the production? He’s getting the targets, 11.2 per game since Week 7. Which is great. But he’s had fewer than 60 receiving yards in three straight games. He had 51 against the Browns in Week 12, this third-lowest total on the season. The Browns have allowed one top-10 receiver since Week 6. I really want to do it but can’t. Not this week. Plus, the Ravens have not been putting points on the board. Like at all. Even the Bears are scoring more than them.
I mean, I’m not sure Sutton even needs to be on your roster at this point. He’s had two receptions or less in five consecutive games. It’s hard to find a reason to have him in your starting lineup. I’m a bit more confident in Jerry Jeudy has at least been reaching double-digits and has had at least six targets in three of his last four games. But Sutton can’t be played at all. Even with the bye weeks and injuries.
Kyler Murray is back. And it still didn’t help Kirk who had only one reception for four yards against the Bears. He’s combined for three receptions for 29 yards in the last two weeks. The matchup against the Rams is a tough one. Kirk had only one reception for five yards in the team’s first meeting. I’d rather take a guy like Rams option Van Jefferson, but even that’s a tough proposition.