NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers

This is another tough one because I do love Hollywood Brown. But where is the production? He’s getting the targets, 11.2 per game since Week 7. Which is great. But he’s had fewer than 60 receiving yards in three straight games. He had 51 against the Browns in Week 12, this third-lowest total on the season. The Browns have allowed one top-10 receiver since Week 6. I really want to do it but can’t. Not this week. Plus, the Ravens have not been putting points on the board. Like at all. Even the Bears are scoring more than them.