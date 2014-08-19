NFL expands practice squads to 10 players

The NFL Competition Committee discussed expanding practice squads from eight to 10 players back in March. The owners tabled the idea back then, but the measure has now passed.
The NFL announced Tuesday that change will go into place for only the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Absent a further agreement, the league will go back to an eight-player practice squad in 2016. This is essentially a two-year trial to see how the league likes the new rule.
We can't imagine anyone having a problem with the adjustment. It gives 64 more NFL players jobs during the 2014 season and provides greater roster flexibility for teams to develop young talent.
There is almost no downside to this rule. Without a true developmental league, teams struggle to work with young talent that isn't ready to truly compete at the pro level. A bigger practice squad could help teams teach diamonds in the rough.
