NFL examining Sean Payton, Gregg Williams reinstatements

The NFL has begun internally discussing the reinstatements of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, a source with knowledge of the process said Wednesday.
Payton, whose season-long suspension ends Feb. 3, has not officially applied for reinstatement, another source said, maintaining status quo. Williams' status is not clear, although he must apply to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for reinstatement from his indefinite suspension.
According to the paperwork Payton was handed, there are no set guidelines for a reinstatement hearing. They were identical to those guidelines provided to Vitt and Loomis.
The NFL said it is simply focused on the postseason.
"We are focused on the playoffs right now," spokesman Greg Aiello said. "We are not going to comment on this matter. It will be addressed at the appropriate time."