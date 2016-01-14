NFL, EMF team up to provide concussion education

Published: Jan 14, 2016 at 03:47 AM

The Emergency Medicine Foundation and the NFL have partnered to provide an online continuing medical education course on the assessment and management of concussions. Joseph F. Waeckerle, MD, FACEP, will manage the project, leading the American College of Emergency Physicians. Funding will be provided by the NFL Foundation.

"This is an important and timely project, given a recent study that reports that emergency department visits for traumatic brain injury increased by 29 percent over just four years," Dr. Waeckerle said. "We need to be involved in all aspects of care, from prevention through treatment. I enjoyed collaborating with some of the best experts in the world to produce a first-rate educational product for emergency physicians and anyone who is involved in the diagnosis and treatment of concussion. We look forward to future collaboration with the NFL Foundation."

Emergency department visits for traumatic brain injury have increased 60 percent over the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is why emergency physicians are calling for more education on concussion recognition and care.

"Education is critical to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment of the injury in the emergency room, on the sidelines and elsewhere," NFL senior vice president of health and safety policy Jeff Miller said. "The NFL is pleased to partner with leaders like EMF to educate physicians and improve care for anyone who suffers a concussion."

For more information and access to the course, visit the ACEP's site.

