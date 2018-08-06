NFL, EA launch 'Madden NFL 19' Championship Series

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), the National Football League (NFL) and ESPN announced the launch of the Madden NFL 19 Championship Series (MCS). Set to be the largest competition in its history, competitive Madden continues to grow at an extraordinary pace as ESPN will telecast Madden NFL 19 Championship Series Tournaments across its family of networks as all 32 NFL teams are involved in the Madden NFL 19 Club Championship for the second consecutive year. This is the only North American sports league to commit all its franchises to competitive gaming. Official MCS competition kicks-off on August 7 as the Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition launches on Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system. The Madden NFL 19 standard edition is available worldwide on August 10.