NFL Draft sets ratings record with 32 million viewers

Published: May 09, 2014 at 10:51 AM

First-round coverage of the 2014 NFL Draft on NFL Network and ESPN drew a combined total viewership of 32 million viewers, making it the most-viewed Round 1 ever, according to The Nielsen Company (based on at least one minute of viewing). The 32 million viewers is up 28 percent over last year (25.0 million).

Schein: Round 1 winners and losers

_Schein-65x90.jpg

The good, the bad and the Lions.Adam Schein rounds up an action-packed opening night of the 2014 NFL Draft. READ

The combined NFLN/ESPN coverage also averaged a record 12.4 million viewers, ranking as the most-watched first round, topping 2010 (8.3 million viewers). The draft was the most-watched program on cable and the second most-watched program on television Thursday night ("The Big Bang Theory," CBS).

NFL Network's first-round coverage drew a record average of 2.4 million viewers -- a 60 percent increase over last year's previous record (1.5 million viewers).

The NFL's digital media platforms -- including NFL.com and NFL Mobile from Verizon -- set records with their first-round coverage of the 2014 NFL Draft. Highlights include:

» NFL digital media platforms had over 14 million visits, a 54 percent increase over 2013

» NFL Mobile from Verizon had a year-over-year increase in visits of 168 percent

» NFL digital media properties had nine million visitors on Thursday, 44 percent higher than for the 2013 NFL Draft

» NFL.com users averaged 29 minutes per visit on desktop, up 16 percent over 2013

In addition, more than 11 million people saw more than seven million total tweets about the draft last night, up 347 percent from 2013 (according to Nielsen Social Guide).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW