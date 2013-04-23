NFL draft questions: Will Redskins find Round 2 gem?

Despite re-signing cornerback DeAngelo Hall, Washington must find a way to shut down big plays from opposing passing attacks. No team has given up more touchdowns on throws of 15 or more yards over the past two seasons than the Redskins. Hall was no savior, with ProFootballFocus ranking him 90th in pass coverage among eligible cornerbacks in 2012. Josh Wilson fared better against the pass, but Washington must rethink this secondary.