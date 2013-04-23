Around the League

Presented By

NFL draft questions: Will Redskins find Round 2 gem?

Published: Apr 23, 2013 at 08:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Last year's blockbuster trade with the St. Louis Rams leaves the Washington Redskins on the outside looking in on the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Norris: Seven-round mock draft

josh-norris-130114-HS.jpg

First-round mocks are fun, but they only tell 1/7 of the story. Josh Norris tackles the challenge of predicting all seven rounds. More ...

Robert Griffin III was well worth the price, but the Redskins have plenty of holes to fill with their seven picks, beginning in the second round at No. 51.

Despite re-signing cornerback DeAngelo Hall, Washington must find a way to shut down big plays from opposing passing attacks. No team has given up more touchdowns on throws of 15 or more yards over the past two seasons than the Redskins. Hall was no savior, with ProFootballFocus ranking him 90th in pass coverage among eligible cornerbacks in 2012. Josh Wilson fared better against the pass, but Washington must rethink this secondary.

The safety position is another concern, with Brandon Meriweather working his way back from the torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in mid-November. Reed Doughty is penciled in across the way at strong safety, but his spotty pass protection makes him at best a supporting character.

Safety prospects Kenny Vaccaro of Texas, John Cyprien of Florida International and LSU's Eric Reid all figure to be long gone when the Redskins are finally on the clock. Still, after Washington made Alfred Morris the 12th running back taken last April, it's time to spin that magic on defense.

Washington also needs help behind Fred Davis at tight end and more young talent to develop on the offensive line.

The Redskins won't match last year's draft-day coup d'état, but with a franchise quarterback in place, this year's theme is about finding later-round talent to pair alongside Washington's centerpiece, RG3.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW