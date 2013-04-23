NFL draft questions: Will Redskins find Round 2 gem?

Last year's blockbuster trade with the St. Louis Rams leaves the Washington Redskins on the outside looking in on the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Robert Griffin III was well worth the price, but the Redskins have plenty of holes to fill with their seven picks, beginning in the second round at No. 51.
Despite re-signing cornerback DeAngelo Hall, Washington must find a way to shut down big plays from opposing passing attacks. No team has given up more touchdowns on throws of 15 or more yards over the past two seasons than the Redskins. Hall was no savior, with ProFootballFocus ranking him 90th in pass coverage among eligible cornerbacks in 2012. Josh Wilson fared better against the pass, but Washington must rethink this secondary.
The safety position is another concern, with Brandon Meriweather working his way back from the torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in mid-November. Reed Doughty is penciled in across the way at strong safety, but his spotty pass protection makes him at best a supporting character.
Safety prospects Kenny Vaccaro of Texas, John Cyprien of Florida International and LSU's Eric Reid all figure to be long gone when the Redskins are finally on the clock. Still, after Washington made Alfred Morris the 12th running back taken last April, it's time to spin that magic on defense.
Washington also needs help behind Fred Davis at tight end and more young talent to develop on the offensive line.