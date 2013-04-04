NFL draft questions: Will Cleveland Browns take a QB?

The new regime has been tepid, at best, in their praise of Weeden. He's a better fit for coach Rob Chudzinski's vertical passing attack than he was for Pat Shurmur's vanilla West Coast offensive scheme, but Browns CEO Joe Banner's past with the Philadelphia Eagles tells us Cleveland is not about to hitch its wagon to a soon-to-be-30 signal-caller. The Browns want to find a young arm to develop the offense around for years to come.