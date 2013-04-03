Around the League

NFL draft questions: Where on Earth do Jets begin?

Apr 03, 2013

With the 2013 NFL Draft only weeks away, Around the League will examine one big question facing all 32 teams. We've already examined the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. This time, it's the New York Jets.

With so many holes, where do the Jets start?

General manager John Idzik has inherited a mess. An already thin roster was further compromised by the loss of several starters in free agency. The importance of this draft cannot be overstated.

The Darrelle Revis situation hangs over the entire organization. Trade talks have cooled, but expect things to heat up as April 25 approaches. Since the idea of keeping Revis is apparently out of the question, the ideal scenario is to enter Radio City Music Hall with two first-round picks.

What they choose to do with them -- and with the selections that follow -- could dictate the fortunes of the franchise for years to come.

Other than that, no pressure, John.

The Jets haven't had a truly impact edge pass rusher since John Abraham. We expect that to change with the ninth overall pick. Barkevious Mingo or Dion Jordan are both fits. The Jets defense will be in desperate need of a game plan wrecker if Revis is no longer in the mix.

And if the Jets can finally swap Revis Island for Tampa Bay's first-rounder? West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin makes a ton of sense at 13. The Jets have a serious dearth of playmakers on offense, and Austin is a speed demon who could kickstart a plodding attack.

Second round: Again, the Jets have so many issues they could go with the dartboard method here. On some level, it makes their decision process less stressful. Pick the best player on the board -- it likely fills a pressing roster need.

Tight end? Guard? Running back? Safety? Defensive tackle? Cornerback? Quarterback? Take your pick.

"They have as many needs as any team in the National Football League," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said Wednesday. "There are so many question marks, so many areas they could go."

These are the times when you wonder what Fireman Ed is thinking in his fortified underground bunker.

Third round: We mentioned quarterback above, but this could be the best spot to grab a signal-caller who tumbled. The Jets' depth chart at the position is crowded right now, but Tim Tebow  will be dumped (eventually), while Mark Sanchez is in need of epic turnaround to extend his Florham Park residency beyond 2013.

David Garrard certainly isn't the quarterback of the future ... so who is?

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

