NFL draft questions: Is Reggie McKenzie's job safe?

Let's examine it another way: The Raiders signed a number of smart, low cost bargain pickups in free agency. On most teams, these are guys that compete to play. And there are only a few of them. On the Raiders, they probably need to start. There are nine of them on defense alone. That group, which includes Mike Jenkins, Kaluka Maiava, Nick Roach and Tracy Porter, very likely will comprise the majority of defensive starters this season.