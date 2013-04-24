NFL draft questions: How will Seahawks surprise?

With the 2013 NFL Draft approaching, Around The League will examine one big question facing all 32 teams. Next up: The Seattle Seahawks.
How will the Seattle Seahawks surprise us this time?
Last year's draft was the perfect example: defensive end Bruce Irvin (15th overall), linebacker Bobby Wagner (47th overall) and quarterback Russell Wilson (75th overall) were all surprise picks by Seattle. They all don't fit the traditional height-weight mold of the positions they play. They were all outstanding picks, but Seattle's universally despised by the next-day draft graders. (Note: This is a thing that actually happened. Draft grades are more worthless than Mock Drafts.)
This is a team that has found two secondary Pro Bowl selections in the fifth round (Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor) and another Pro Bowl selection (Brandon Browner) in the CFL. So, how could they surprise us next?
1. Draft a wide receiver high: They just gave up their first-round pick for Percy Harvin. Sidney Rice, Golden Tate and Doug Baldwin give the team enviable depth. A wide receiver pick would be a surprise, but maybe it shouldn't be. Tate is in a contract year. Rice is overpaid, and we'd consider him year-to-year. The Seahawks know that Wilson needs long-term weapons. (Perhaps a tight end makes sense, too.)
2. Draft another pass rusher: General manager John Schneider drafted Irvin last year in the first round. The team picked up Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett in free agency. So the Seahawks would seem to be set at pass rush.
4. Have a boring, paint-by-numbers draft:It's just not in their DNA.