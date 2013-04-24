NFL draft questions: How will Seahawks surprise?

Last year's draft was the perfect example: defensive end Bruce Irvin (15th overall), linebacker Bobby Wagner (47th overall) and quarterback Russell Wilson (75th overall) were all surprise picks by Seattle. They all don't fit the traditional height-weight mold of the positions they play. They were all outstanding picks, but Seattle's universally despised by the next-day draft graders. (Note: This is a thing that actually happened. Draft grades are more worthless than Mock Drafts.)