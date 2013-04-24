Around the League

Presented By

NFL draft questions: How will Seahawks surprise?

Published: Apr 24, 2013 at 08:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

With the 2013 NFL Draft approaching, Around The League will examine one big question facing all 32 teams. Next up: The Seattle Seahawks.


NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
Follow on your smartphone or tablet for exclusive content including live video from Radio City Music Hall.

How will the Seattle Seahawks surprise us this time?

I love tracking the Seahawks during the draft, because they see players differently than others. The Seahawks' defensive roles aren't easily categorized. They often have a vision for players who other teams simply don't consider and don't see. They also learn how to accentuate a player's strengths.

Last year's draft was the perfect example: defensive end Bruce Irvin (15th overall), linebacker Bobby Wagner (47th overall) and quarterback Russell Wilson (75th overall) were all surprise picks by Seattle. They all don't fit the traditional height-weight mold of the positions they play. They were all outstanding picks, but Seattle's universally despised by the next-day draft graders. (Note: This is a thing that actually happened. Draft grades are more worthless than Mock Drafts.)

This is a team that has found two secondary Pro Bowl selections in the fifth round (Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor) and another Pro Bowl selection (Brandon Browner) in the CFL. So, how could they surprise us next?

1. Draft a wide receiver high: They just gave up their first-round pick for Percy Harvin. Sidney Rice, Golden Tate and Doug Baldwin give the team enviable depth. A wide receiver pick would be a surprise, but maybe it shouldn't be. Tate is in a contract year. Rice is overpaid, and we'd consider him year-to-year. The Seahawks know that Wilson needs long-term weapons. (Perhaps a tight end makes sense, too.)

2. Draft another pass rusher: General manager John Schneider drafted Irvin last year in the first round. The team picked up Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett in free agency. So the Seahawks would seem to be set at pass rush.

3. Draft another quarterback: Wilson needs a long-term backup. It's not Brady Quinn.

4. Have a boring, paint-by-numbers draft:It's just not in their DNA.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW