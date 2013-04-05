NFL draft questions: Can Steelers afford to be patient?

The Steelers haven't received enough production from picks like Ziggy Hood, Jason Worilds and Cameron Heyward. Because of injury, last year's first-round pick, David DeCastro, didn't get an apprenticeship under his belt. The Steelers' depth chart is far thinner than usual. They aren't a team that likes to spend money in free agency, and they didn't have the cap space for it anyway this year. In short: They can only get help from within and by adding talent in the 2013 NFL Draft.