NFL draft picks sign deals faster than before

As of Thursday night, 147 of the 253 players (58 percent) selected in the 2012 NFL Drafthad a signed contract, NFL Senior Vice President of Communications Greg Aiello announced on Twitter. Aeillo added that, in the five drafts under the 2006 Collective Bargaining Agreement, only 58 players had signed contracts in the month of May. With 1,273 players selected in those five entry drafts, that's less than five percent.