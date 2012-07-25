Around the League

NFL draft picks mostly signed; 13 deals remain undone

Published: Jul 25, 2012 at 12:43 AM

The week began with the Detroit Lions signing their first-round draft pick, offensive tackle Riley Reiff, leaving just two dozen unsigned picks from the 2012 NFL Draft as NFL teams began opening training camp. With a flurry of signings over the last 48 hours, here's a rundown of the 13 remaining unsigned players and their teams' training camp reporting dates:

Cincinnati Bengals (1):  Third-round defensive tackle Brandon Thompson (No. 93 overall). Bengals rookies and veterans report Thursday.

Indianapolis Colts (2): Second-round tight end Coby Fleener (No. 34 overall) and third-round tight end Dwayne Allen (No. 64 overall). Colts rookies report Wednesday, veterans Saturday.

Jacksonville Jaguars (1): First-round wide receiver Justin Blackmon (No. 5 overall). Jaguars rookies and veterans report Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs (1): First-round defensive tackle Dontari Poe (No. 11 overall). Chiefs rookies and veterans report Thursday.

Miami Dolphins (3): First-round quarterback Ryan Tannehill (No. 8 overall), third-round defensive end Olivier Vernon (No. 72 overall) and tight end Michael Egnew (No. 73 overall). Dolphins rookies and veterans report Thursday.

Minnesota Vikings (2): First-round left tackle Matt Kalil (No. 4 overall) and third-round cornerback Josh Robinson (No. 66 overall). Vikings rookie and veterans report Thursday.

Oakland Raiders (2): Third-round offensive linemen Tony Bergstrom (No. 95 overall) and fifth-round wide receiver Juron Criner (No. 168 overall). Raiders rookies and veterans report Sunday.

Tennessee Titans (1): First-round wide receiver Kendall Wright (No. 20 overall). Titans rookies reported on Tuesday, veterans are due Friday.

Wednesday could be a busy day on the signings front as the Bengals, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Dolphins and Vikings -- who combined have 10 of the 13 unsigned picks -- have rookies (and in most cases, veterans) reporting to training camp Wednesday or Thursday.

By round, five of the 13 unsigned picks were selected in the first round, one was selected in the second round. Six are third-round picks and one player was chosen in the fifth round.

