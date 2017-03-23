NFL draft in Philadelphia drawing record fan interest

The NFL's decision to hold the draft in Philadelphia appears to be drawing plenty of interest from fans.
As of Tuesday, 156,000 fans have signed up on Fan Mobile Pass to take part in the NFL Draft Experience in Philadelphia, according to the league. It's the greatest number of fans to ever sign up for the event even though registration has only been open 16 days. By comparison, 48,000 fans registered over the same time period for the 2016 NFL Draft in Chicago. This year's numbers beat that mark by 225 percent.
Fans from all 50 states have registered for the event, according to the league.
For the first time, the NFL draft will be held outdoors in an open-air theater on the steps of the historic Philadelphia Museum of Art. The draft takes place April 27-29.