Around the League

Presented By

NFL draft first-round surprises, memorable moments

Published: Apr 26, 2012 at 05:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

NEW YORK -- The fastest first round in the modern NFL draft era is in the books after 3 hours. Twenty players who started in the green room to begin the night found a home, while six more will have a sleepless night.

It was a wild, trade-filled night with almost too many storylines to keep track of. We'll try anyhow.

Here were the biggest surprises from Thursday night. These are the moments we'll remember years from now.

The Cowboys' stealth pursuit of Claiborne pays off
No one saw the Dallas Cowboys' trade up for LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne coming, not even Claiborne himself. He told NFL.com he was "shocked" when the Cowboys traded up for him because they didn't speak to him once during the pre-draft process. He also was emotional, crying because so many members of his family are Cowboys fans. Jerry Jones made his splash move.

Browns move up for Richardson, find their quarterback
The Cleveland Browns started the day leaking a story that they expected Colt McCoy to make a "big leap" this season. By the end of the day, they found his replacement. Brandon Weeden is older than McCoy and possibly more pro-ready.

In a league where running backs are devalued, the Browns swam against the stream by giving up picks to move up for Trent Richardson.

The Patriots make their move
For years, Bill Belichick always looked for value by trading back. It had been nine full years since he found a guy worthy of trading up. On Thursday night, he found two in Chandler Jones and Dont'a Hightower.

New England Patriots fans have been begging for pass rush and front seven help for years. They finally got their wish.

Tannehill is welcomed to the AFC East
It wasn't a surprise that Ryan Tannehill went No. 8 to the Miami Dolphins. But Jets fans still gave us an indelible New York moment when they greeted Tannehill with booming chants of "overrated, overrated" as he hit the stage.

Seahawks grab Irvin
It's official: Not one single mock draft (out of a possible 1,452,981) predicted the Seattle Seahawks taking pass rusher Bruce Irvin, as they did at No. 15.

The Jets swing for the fences
Quinton Coples is such a New York Jets pick. They are a team that swings for the fences and is not afraid to miss. Coples is a classic boom-or-Gholston pick for a team that seemingly always goes big.

Gabbert is out of excuses
By moving up for Justin Blackmon, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave second-year quarterback Blaine Gabbert another weapon. The team (over)paid Laurent Robinson, signed Lee Evans, and they aggressively traded to get the best wide receiver in this draft.

Brockers' beard
LSU's Michael Brockers told NFL.com his beard has special powers. After seeing it up close, we don't doubt it. We'll have more on this important story Friday in ATL.

49ers' surprise first-rounder
San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke said weeks ago that he had a specific player he knew he would draft with the No. 30 pick. It sounded ridiculous, but he wasn't kidding. Baalke knew there was no way anyone else was considering Illinois wide receiver A.J. Jenkins in the first round. No way.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE