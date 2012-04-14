NFL Draft Buzz: Zach Brown draws a crowd

It takes a small army to keep on top of the day's draft news. In an effort to help, we'll be rounding up the nuggets that slip through the cracks for a little running segment we call "Draft Buzz."
- North Carolina's Zach Brown, considered one of the most athletic linebackers in the class, recently visited the Bears, Jets, Titans and Lions. He also staged workouts for the Patriots and Ravens. In his latest mock, NFL Network's Charley Casserly has Brown falling to the Eagles at No. 46, which -- along with the trade for DeMeco Ryans -- would do wonders for Philly's linebacking unit.
- The Packers haven't drafted a quarterback since 2008, when they pulled the trigger on Brian Brohm and Matt Flynn. Brohm? Most recently spotted on the Las Vegas Locomotives. Flynn? Headed west for Seattle. Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette believes a backup for Aaron Rodgers will be targeted in the later rounds of the draft.
- Scout.com reported receiver Mohamed Sanu worked out for the Giants and Jets and visited with the Bengals. The latter two teams could use help at wideout; we already love the idea of Marv Albert exclaiming: "Sanchez -- to Sanu!"
- NFL.com draft guru Gil Brandt told us about three teams that are zeroed in on Ryan Tannehill. His stock is rising, with the Texas A&M quarterback seen by some as a target for the Browns at No. 4.
- ESPN's Adam Schefter disagrees, believing the Browns are leaning toward Trent Richardson. That might upset Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano, who we believe would grab the Alabama running back in a heartbeat if he falls to No. 5. Veteran cornerback Ronde Barber disagrees, saying that down in Tampa, "everybody's high on" LSU's Morris Claiborne.