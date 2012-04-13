NFL Draft Buzz: Broncos eye Dre Kirkpatrick

Each day, there is a lot of draft information to inhale. We round up the nuggets that slip through the cracks for a little running segment we call draft buzz:
- The Cowboyswant a defensive tackle and "really like" Fletcher Cox, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. They aren't alone. We wouldn't be surprised if Cox goes in the top 10 picks.
- The Broncos have a "short list" of players they are looking at. Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is reportedly on that short list. Denver would love to develop a young cornerback on a roster that needs a lot of work.
- Chargers general manager A.J. Smith is "wide open" when it comes to trading in the first round. Just don't call him when the clock is running out.
- Bears head coach Lovie Smith and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli were in attendance at a private workout for University of Illinois DE Whitney Mercilus last month. The Bears need defensive line help.
- NFL.com's Gil Brandt reports that Memphis nose tackle Dontari Poe has met with the Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles recently.