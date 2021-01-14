NFL Divisional Round game picks: Ravens edge Bills; Saints ousted by Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, New Orleans Saints 27

The Saints have to be thrilled with this matchup. Sean Payton is 4-0 against the Bruce Arians-led Buccaneers and the Saints' 38-3 prime-time victory in Week 9 looms large. Teams that win two regular-season games against an opponent are 20-12 in the ensuing third matchup. Yet I'm picking the Bucs because the last month matters more than historical precedent, and Tom Brady is playing so much better than Drew Brees﻿.

Any remaining doubt about the Bucs' strong closing stretch evaporated in Washington when they put up 31 points on a top-five defense despite converting just one of five trips to the red zone. Tampa Bay's offense is diverse enough to dominate without Ronald Jones﻿, with Antonio Brown only playing 33 snaps and Cameron Brate going off while Rob Gronkowski does the dirty work. The Bucs' offensive line, which will miss guard Alex Cappa, kept Brady pristine against a great pass rush.

The Saints' front is nasty, too. Trey Hendrickson﻿'s status is huge this week because he dominated his matchup against Donovan Smith in the regular season. Saints corner Marshon Lattimore has historically shut down Mike Evans and this is perhaps the best defense of the Brees era. But I have a hard time picking based on defense, and the Saints are working hard for their yards lately. They had seven points in their first six drives against the Bears. Brees has thrown for fewer than 7.0 yards per attempt in six of his last seven games.

If this is it for Brees, he'll probably go out with good numbers. The Bucs' defense, especially the pass rush, gets worse by the week. Payton knows where to find the holes in Todd Bowles' boom-or-bust defense, exploiting linebacker Devin White in coverage last time. But the Saints' offense has barely played with a full complement of stars all year and the unit lack's explosion. Brady is throwing the ball as well as he has since 2017, setting up for the 43-year-old wonder to leave Brees in his shadow, like so much of the last two decades.