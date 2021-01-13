Rams coach Sean McVay has no update on if Jared Goff or John Wolford will start Saturday

Just more than a week after undergoing surgery to repair a broken and dislocated thumb, Los Angeles Rams quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ was a full participant at practice, while ﻿John Wolford﻿'s stinger kept him out of practice on Tuesday.

Still, though, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday he had no updates on who his starting quarterback would be when the sixth-seeded Rams face the top-seeded Packers in Green Bay on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round.

Goff missed the Rams' final game of the regular season against the Cardinals due to his injured thumb. In Goff's place, Wolford got the start and the Rams earned a win to clinch a playoff berth.

On Super Wild Card Weekend, the Rams defeated the Seahawks with Wolford starting and Goff relieving. Wolford was injured early in the game with what has been determined to be a stinger. Goff, who admitted after the game his thumb was not yet 100%, finished out the victory.

McVay didn't announce a starter until the day of the game against the Seahawks and another long week of what-ifs and no updates could lie ahead.

As for standout defensive tackle ﻿Aaron Donald﻿, who is dealing with a rib cartilage injury and left the game versus the Seahawks early, McVay maintained that he expects Donald to be ready to go against the Packers.