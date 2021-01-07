NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game picks: Bills over Colts; Rams edge Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens 30, Tennessee Titans 28

It should be obvious by now the Titans match up well with the Ravens. Tennessee can handle the physicality and diversity of Baltimore's defense. The Ravens' increasingly efficient but low-volume passing attack doesn't take full advantage of the Titans' biggest weaknesses in pass rush and pass coverage. The Titans prove they can hold on to a big lead against the Ravens last January and completed a double-digit comeback this November.

Baltimore's Week 11 loss to Tennessee proved to be the Ravens' low point. Instead of trying to hammer teams with interior runs, they adapted to a spread attack that emphasized Lamar Jackson and J.K. Dobbins on the edge. They have fewer tight ends on the field on early downs and more creativity with players like Devin Duvernay﻿. The team's defensive resurgence may be more about the opponents and the offense holding the ball so long.

There is every reason to expect a shootout. The Titans aren't just bad on defense; they are ranked 28th in special teams DVOA. (The Ravens are second.) Ryan Tannehill is seemingly built to withstand vicious hits, blitzes and pressures. Derrick Henry﻿, after 378 carries, appears indestructible and can victimize a Ravens front that's not as good as its reputation.