Rams HC Sean McVay: 'Not going to make an announcement' on starting QB this week

The Rams still don't know who their starting quarterback will be this weekend. The public might not know until moments before kickoff.

Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Jared Goff﻿'s thumb is coming along well but no decision has been made on whether he'll play against the Seahawks. The L.A. coach then said he won't be announcing his starter for Super Wild Card Weekend.

"I'm not going to answer that question this week," he said.

Asked for his timetable to determine a starter, McVay wryly stated, "Saturday at 1:39."

Goff and John Wolford will surely know before then. The latter is coming off a modest but dramatic NFL debut, as he rebounded from an interception on his first throw to lead three field-goal drives while the defense did the rest in a playoff-clinching victory over the Cardinals. Wolford became the first player in league history with at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in his debut, per NFL Research.

But McVay reiterated that if Goff is healthy to go, he's getting the nod.

"Jared is our starting quarterback," he asserted.

Goff, of course, is rehabbing a thumb that was fractured and dislocated in a Week 16 loss at Seattle. The fifth-year QB played through the third-quarter injury, struggling before and after, and then underwent surgery the following day. The initial belief was Goff would return in time for the playoffs, until McVay expressed uncertainty after the regular-season finale. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Goff was able to throw this past weekend but, given a chilly forecast and a chance for rain in Seattle, it will be challenging for the two-time Pro Bowler to play through the pain.