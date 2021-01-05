Around the NFL

Rams HC Sean McVay: 'Not going to make an announcement' on starting QB this week

Published: Jan 05, 2021 at 06:44 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Rams still don't know who their starting quarterback will be this weekend. The public might not know until moments before kickoff.

Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Jared Goff﻿'s thumb is coming along well but no decision has been made on whether he'll play against the Seahawks. The L.A. coach then said he won't be announcing his starter for Super Wild Card Weekend.

"I'm not going to answer that question this week," he said.

Asked for his timetable to determine a starter, McVay wryly stated, "Saturday at 1:39."

Goff and John Wolford will surely know before then. The latter is coming off a modest but dramatic NFL debut, as he rebounded from an interception on his first throw to lead three field-goal drives while the defense did the rest in a playoff-clinching victory over the Cardinals. Wolford became the first player in league history with at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in his debut, per NFL Research.

But McVay reiterated that if Goff is healthy to go, he's getting the nod.

"Jared is our starting quarterback," he asserted.

Goff, of course, is rehabbing a thumb that was fractured and dislocated in a Week 16 loss at Seattle. The fifth-year QB played through the third-quarter injury, struggling before and after, and then underwent surgery the following day. The initial belief was Goff would return in time for the playoffs, until McVay expressed uncertainty after the regular-season finale. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Goff was able to throw this past weekend but, given a chilly forecast and a chance for rain in Seattle, it will be challenging for the two-time Pro Bowler to play through the pain.

Whoever takes the field for the Rams will likely have a key weapon returning to the lineup and added protection. McVay said leading wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, is expected to be back with the team Wednesday. The good coach added there's a "good chance" left tackle ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿, who's been out since Week 10 with a knee injury, will be available. Additionally, starting defensive end Michael Brockers can come off the reserve/COVID-19 list later in the week.

Related Content

news

Texans zeroing in on Nick Caserio as new general manager

Nick Caserio, the Patriots director of player personnel, is close to becoming the new general manger of the Houston Texans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham signs extension with Giants

New York defensive coordinator Patrick Graham signed an extension to stay with the Giants, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. 
news

Six women set to make history as coaches in NFL playoffs 

Six female coaches are set for the playoffs, which begin Saturday with Super Wild Card Weekend. Saturday's showdown between Tampa Bay and Washington will feature three women's coaches and the first-ever clash of teams with female coaches on each sideline. 
news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed 

Led by quarterback Peyton Manning, receiver Calvin Johnson and defensive back Charles Woodson, the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was unveiled on Tuesday. 
news

Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says coaching L.A. was 'absolute privilege'

A day after he was let go as head coach of the Chargers, Anthony Lynn released a statement in which he thanked the organization and called his tenure coaching the team an "absolute privilege."
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas noncommittal on Sam Darnold: 'We've got a lot of decisions to make'

Joe Douglas was noncommittal on the Jets' supposed franchise QB, suggesting that a decision won't be made on the former third-overall pick until New York finds its next head coach.
news

Tony Dungy on NFL's lack of minority head coaches: Owners 'need to be looking for leaders'

Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, the first Black coach to win a Super Bowl, said on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast that the lack of minority coaches is partly a product of owners overlooking an essential trait in candidates -- leadership.
news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: 'Tua is our starter' going forward

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier put an end to questions of who will be their starting quarterback in 2021.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

The Carolina Panthers have signed kicker ﻿Joey Slye﻿ to a contract extension through the 2021 season, the team announced. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday.
news

Vic Fangio: Drew Lock 'can be' Broncos starter in 2021, but needs to improve

Drew Lock didn't do enough in 2020 to prove he's the Broncos' franchise quarterback. But coach Vic Fangio thinks he could if he works hard this offseason.
news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders on Jalen Hurts benching: 'Nobody liked the decision'

Count Miles Sanders among those who aren't over what happened in Philadelphia on Sunday night. The Eagles RB expressed his displeasure with HC Doug Pederson benching rookie QB Jalen Hurts in favor of Nate Sudfeld.
