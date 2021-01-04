Rams HC Sean McVay: 'Not sure' if Jared Goff will play next week vs. Seahawks 

The prevailing belief when Jared Goff broke and dislocated his thumb was that he'd likely be available for Wild Card Weekend. The Rams just had to get there.

L.A. did its part Sunday, beating the Cardinals, 18-7, to earn the No. 6 seed in the NFC and a date with the Seahawks. But Goff might not be taking the field in Seattle next Saturday.

Rams coach Sean McVay said he's "not sure" if his starting quarterback would return for the first round of the playoffs, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. When asked if John Wolford would start again after getting the nod in the regular-season finale, McVay was noncommittal.

"Well, we will talk about that," he said.

The Seahawks were already discussing the situation after edging the 49ers in Week 17. And they seem to think they'll see Wolford. Pro Bowl linebacker and captain Bobby Wagner said Seattle will be preparing for "a new quarterback" for what will be the third meeting this season between the NFC West foes.

Each team lays claim to a victory, though Seattle beat L.A. just last week while injuring Goff in the process.

Wolford, in his NFL debut, completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 231 yards and an interception. He didn't get the offense into the end zone but directed three long field-goal drives and kept Arizona's defense honest with his legs. In fact, his 56 rushing yards were the most for a Rams QB in 21 years, per the team's PR.

Wolford asserted he'll be ready next week if his number is called again.