Around the NFL

Rams HC Sean McVay: 'Not sure' if Jared Goff will play next week vs. Seahawks 

Published: Jan 03, 2021 at 09:21 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The prevailing belief when Jared Goff broke and dislocated his thumb was that he'd likely be available for Wild Card Weekend. The Rams just had to get there.

L.A. did its part Sunday, beating the Cardinals, 18-7, to earn the No. 6 seed in the NFC and a date with the Seahawks. But Goff might not be taking the field in Seattle next Saturday.

Rams coach Sean McVay said he's "not sure" if his starting quarterback would return for the first round of the playoffs, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. When asked if John Wolford would start again after getting the nod in the regular-season finale, McVay was noncommittal.

"Well, we will talk about that," he said.

The Seahawks were already discussing the situation after edging the 49ers in Week 17. And they seem to think they'll see Wolford. Pro Bowl linebacker and captain Bobby Wagner said Seattle will be preparing for "a new quarterback" for what will be the third meeting this season between the NFC West foes.

Each team lays claim to a victory, though Seattle beat L.A. just last week while injuring Goff in the process.

Wolford, in his NFL debut, completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 231 yards and an interception. He didn't get the offense into the end zone but directed three long field-goal drives and kept Arizona's defense honest with his legs. In fact, his 56 rushing yards were the most for a Rams QB in 21 years, per the team's PR.

Wolford asserted he'll be ready next week if his number is called again.

"I'm here to do a job, and I have no idea where [Goff's] at," he said. "I'm just trying to enjoy this win, and then I'll put my head down and work on Seattle."

Related Content

news

Falcons to interview Eric Bieniemy, Robert Saleh on Monday; Saleh to interview with Lions this week

A pair of much sought-after head coaching candidates in 49ers DC Robert Saleh and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy are set for interviews on Monday with the Atlanta Falcons.
news

NFL announces schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend

The super-sized schedule for the opening weekend of the playoffs has been announced. The NFL released the schedule for the Super Wildcard Weekend on Sunday.
news

New York Jets fire head coach Adam Gase after two seasons

Following the conclusion of his second season with the team, Adam Gase was fired Sunday as New York Jets head coach, the team announced.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Top five picks set

The 2021 NFL Draft is months away, but we now know the order for the top five picks of the draft: the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.
news

Packers clinch No. 1 seed in NFC; Rams, Bears also get playoff spots

On the strength of the Rams' win over the Cardinals on Sunday, the Rams are back in the playoffs and the Bears are, too. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry rushes for 2,000 yards in division-clinching win

Derrick Henry ran roughshod over the Houston Texans on Sunday to become the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

news

2020 NFL season, Week 17: What we learned from Sunday's games

Records were set, playoff spots were had, postseason seeds were finalized and seasons concluded. Here's what we learned as the 2020 regular season comes to its finish.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle) returns late, unable to will Cardinals to win vs. Rams

After exiting in the first quarter following the Cardinals' first drive of the afternoon against the Rams, quarterback Kyler Murray returned to lead Arizona's first drive of the fourth quarter.
news

Titans clinch AFC South on OT win; Browns, Colts, Ravens also earn playoff spots

The AFC playoff picture is set after the conclusion of Sunday's Week 17 games within the conference. Cleveland and Baltimore are in the dance after winning on Sunday, while Tennessee won the AFC South, but Indy is in, too.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sets rookie record for most receiving yards

On Sunday, in the Vikings' season finale against the Lions, Justin Jefferson became the new record-holder for receiving yards in a rookie season.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson runs for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

Following a seven-yard scramble midway through the third quarter against the Bengals, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson notched his second consecutive 1,000 rushing yard season.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW