NFL Week 17 game picks: Browns end playoff drought; Washington Football Team wins NFC East

Washington Football Team 23, Philadelphia Eagles 20

The Eagles are nearly out of cornerbacks and running out of linemen on both sides of the ball. Washington, which recently said goodbye to Dwayne Haskins﻿, is possibly out of quarterbacks, with recent practice-squader Taylor Heinicke taking first-team reps on Wednesday while Alex Smith tries to recover from a calf injury that has kept him out since Week 14. Heinicke looked capable in spot duty last week, but this pick is mostly about the Washington defense. This has been the best unit in the NFC East all season, and that should be just enough to take the Football Team over the finish line, no matter who is throwing the ball.