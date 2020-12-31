NFL Week 17 game picks: Browns end playoff drought; Washington Football Team wins NFC East

Published: Dec 31, 2020 at 10:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Gregg Rosenthal went 10-6 on his predictions for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season, bringing his total record to 151-87-1. How will he fare in Week 17? His picks are below.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, Atlanta Falcons 26

1 p.m. ET (FOX) | Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

The Falcons are one of the best 4-11 teams in recent NFL history, victims of the second-hardest schedule in football and a ridiculous 2-8 record in one-score games, including four straight losses. One of those close defeats came two weeks ago against the Bucs. Even though Tampa's offense is peaking, these Falcons always find a way to keep it interesting.

New York Giants 23, Dallas Cowboys 22

1 p.m. ET (FOX) | MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

The last time these teams met, Dak Prescott was lost for the season as the Giants fell to 0-5. Who would have guessed they'd both be alive for the NFC East title 12 weeks later? Andy Dalton's quick decision making has made the Cowboys' offensive line look better and Dallas' defense is amazingly now ranked ahead of the slumping Big Blue group in DVOA. Despite all that, I stubbornly believe this Giants squad is made of tougher material than the Cowboys, an organization that's made a habit of coming up short down the stretch.

New England Patriots 20, New York Jets 17

1 p.m. ET (CBS) | Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

The Jets are 2-13 and basically a coin flip to win in Week 17 against the Patriots. Normally, that would mean New England is resting starters. Now it's a sign the Pats are one of the worst teams in football. As the final Christmas present to my son, Walker, I let him pick this score.

Minnesota Vikings 33, Detroit Lions 23

1 p.m. ET (FOX) | Ford Field (Detroit)

Matthew Stafford is uncertain to play. Dalvin Cook is out following the death of his father. Even if everyone on both teams were healthy, my pick would be the Vikings by two scores against a Lions defense that has collapsed beyond repair.

Cleveland Browns 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

1 p.m. ET (CBS) | FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland)

The Steelers are resting Ben Roethlisberger and are expected to sit other key veterans. It's not like Pittsburgh was firing on many cylinders before the second half of its crucial comeback win over the Colts, either. Then again, the Browns' COVID-related issues raise questions about their players' availability that might not be answered until Sunday. This shapes up as an anticlimactic end to Cleveland's playoff drought, but the Fighting Stefanskis have earned their way to the Wild Card Round.

Baltimore Ravens 35, Cincinnati Bengals 21

1 p.m. ET (CBS) | Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati)

Brandon Allen is a sneaky competent backup quarterback and the Bengals are competing hard. But there's little reason to believe a defense that just gave up 488 yards to the Texans will be able to slow down the Ravens' reformed spread running attack. Lamar Jackson found his mojo just in time to make the AFC playoffs way more interesting.

Miami Dolphins 27, Buffalo Bills 21

1 p.m. ET (CBS) | Bills Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)

Picking games in Week 17 adds an added layer of confusion, with strategy about resting starters more important than any other factor. After Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced Ben Roethlisberger will sit out on Sunday, perhaps the pressure is off Buffalo to play Josh Allen to clinch the No. 2 seed. Cole Beasley's fourth-quarter injury in a 38-9 game Monday night was also a reminder of the stakes for the Bills. (In short: I expect to see plenty of Matt Barkley.)

Seattle Seahawks 33, San Francisco 49ers 14

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) | State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

Pete Carroll confirmed that the Seahawks, with a small chance to clinch the first-round bye, are playing their starters. The 49ers, meanwhile, will be missing their starters for the 16th straight game, with left tackle Trent Williams and wideout Brandon Aiyuk recently added to the list of players ruled out for Sunday. Russell Wilson might get rest after all because the Seahawks are ahead by so much.

Los Angeles Rams 21, Arizona Cardinals 17

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) | SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

Without Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp, a win this week would be one of Sean McVay's finest hours. (That's especially true if McVay is getting credit for hiring breakout defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.) I don't trust this narcoleptic Cardinals offense against the best defense in the league. Rams fill-in starting quarterback John Wolford showed more friskiness in the 2019 preseason and 2019 AAF season than people realize. QB Gofftroversy ahoy?!

Indianapolis Colts 33, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) | Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

This matchup sets up well for the Colts, despite their Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. However, the Week 17 slate does not set up well for Indy. With the Bills and Steelers having little to play for, it's easy to imagine five AFC teams finishing 11-5 with only four playoff spots to go around. The Colts would then be left out in the cold.

Tennessee Titans 44, Houston Texans 30

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) | NRG Stadium (Houston)

The Titans have consumed fortyburgers on four occasions this season, including a Week 6 overtime win over the Texans. This should be good eating, with the AFC South on the line and the Texans' defense making Mitchell Trubisky and Brandon Allen look like Hall of Famers recently.

Las Vegas Raiders 28, Denver Broncos 24

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) | Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)

Finishing 8-8 would constitute a small dose of progress for the beleaguered Raiders, while ﻿Drew Lock﻿'s propensity for throwing passes up for grabs could make this his final start in a Broncos uniform.

Los Angeles Chargers 27, Kansas City Chiefs 21

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) | Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)

Andy Reid will sit Patrick Mahomes and other key veterans. Anthony Lynn is fighting to save his job with a fourth straight win, and Justin Herbert is angling to finish off his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. Losing a shootout to Chad Henne wouldn't look great.

Green Bay Packers 31, Chicago Bears 20

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) | Soldier Field (Chicago)

Riding a three-game win streak, Chicago's back in the playoff picture. But I'm not convinced Mitchell Trubisky played particularly well in two of the Bears' last four games (vs. Detroit in Week 13 and Jacksonville in Week 16) against some of the NFL's worst defenses. Sunday represents a step up in class, especially if Chicago's playing from behind against a Packers team hungry to clinch home-field advantage in the NFC. The Bears will be scoreboard-watching, rooting for the Rams to beat the Cardinals, because backing into the playoffs (an Arizona loss would allow Chicago to clinch a spot even if Green Bay wins) is their best route to getting there.

New Orleans Saints 27, Carolina Panthers 17

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) | Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

Matt Rhule has helped four offensive players top 900 yards from scrimmage this season, and none of them are named Christian McCaffrey﻿. That's a sign this Panthers offense has overachieved, but it hasn't looked as crisp down the stretch. The Saints' lines on both sides of the ball should be able to control this game, even if Drew Brees doesn't play all four quarters.

Washington Football Team 23, Philadelphia Eagles 20

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

The Eagles are nearly out of cornerbacks and running out of linemen on both sides of the ball. Washington, which recently said goodbye to Dwayne Haskins﻿, is possibly out of quarterbacks, with recent practice-squader Taylor Heinicke taking first-team reps on Wednesday while Alex Smith tries to recover from a calf injury that has kept him out since Week 14. Heinicke looked capable in spot duty last week, but this pick is mostly about the Washington defense. This has been the best unit in the NFC East all season, and that should be just enough to take the Football Team over the finish line, no matter who is throwing the ball.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 16 game picks: Packers top Titans; Steelers fall to Colts

Will the Dolphins keep pace in the playoff race with a victory over the reeling Raiders? Gregg Rosenthal picks the winner of each game on the Week 16 schedule.
news

NFL Week 15 game picks: Saints defeat Chiefs; Vikings edge Bears

Will the Chiefs or Saints prevail in a battle of NFL heavyweights? Can the Vikings complete a season sweep of the Bears? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 15 slate.
news

NFL Week 14 game picks: Steelers over Bills; Ravens top Browns

Will the Steelers bounce back from their first loss of the season against the AFC East-leading Bills? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 14 slate.
news

NFL Week 13 game picks: Undefeated no more! Washington stuns Steelers

Is the Steelers' undefeated run about to end in shocking fashion? Who'll prevail in an enticing showdown of 8-3 teams: Cleveland or Tennessee? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 13 slate.
news

NFL Week 12 game picks: Chiefs edge Buccaneers; Colts top Titans

Can the Buccaneers get back on track by knocking off the Chiefs? Who'll win a gargantuan AFC South showdown between the Titans and Colts? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 12 slate.
news

NFL Week 11 game picks: Colts top Packers; Ravens over Titans

Will Philip Rivers' Colts keep rolling against Aaron Rodgers' 7-2 Packers? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 11 slate.
news

NFL Week 10 game picks: Rams top Seahawks; Vikings over Bears

Who'll prevail in a pivotal NFC West clash: Russell Wilson's Seahawks or Jared Goff's Rams? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 10 slate.
news

NFL Week 9 game picks: Bucs top Saints; Ravens best Colts

Who'll come out on top in a pivotal NFC South clash: Drew Brees' Saints or Tom Brady's Buccaneers? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 9 slate.
news

NFL Week 8 game picks: Steelers top Ravens; 49ers nip Seahawks

Will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens deal the Steelers their first loss? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 8 slate.
news

NFL Week 7 game picks: Patriots top 49ers; Bucs best Raiders

Will Cam Newton's Patriots bounce back against Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 7 slate.
news

NFL Week 6 game picks: Buccaneers top Packers; Steelers edge Browns

Will Tom Brady's Bucs hand Aaron Rodgers' Packers their first loss of the season? Who wins the highly anticipated AFC North tilt: Browns or Steelers? Gregg Rosenthal picks every game on the Week 6 slate.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW