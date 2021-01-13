Around the NFL

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Divisional Round

Published: Jan 13, 2021 at 01:42 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The Kansas City Chiefs had a welcome sight at Wednesday's practice.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to the field. Coach Andy Reid said afterward that the rookie, who's been sidelined for three weeks with hip and ankle injuries, is ahead of schedule.

"He just went right at it," Reid said of CEH and his rehab. "Fearless with it."

The Chiefs planned for Edwards-Helaire to return for the Divisional Round, so Wednesday's news isn't surprising. It's noteworthy nonetheless as K.C. gears up to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring) also participated. Reid said right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) won't play this weekend.

Here are the other injuries and roster moves we're monitoring Wednesday:

news

Mike Tomlin on Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's reasonable to assume there's a chance he'll be back'

Three days removed from the Steelers' stunning wild-card loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin addressed the need for change and the possibility Ben Roethlisberger returns in 2021. 

news

Bears GM Ryan Pace: 'Everything is on the table' at QB position

With Bears chairman George McCaskey bringing back Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy for another season, the GM and coach get yet another chance to figure out a solution at the QB position.
news

George Paton agrees to six-year deal as new Broncos general manager

George Paton landed in Denver and he's staying there. Paton, the longtime Vikings assistant general manager, has agreed to terms on a six-year deal to become the Broncos general manager, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Bears keeping coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace for 2021 

The Chicago Bears confirmed both general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy will return for the 2021 campaign. Team chairman George McCaskey and team president Ted Phillips held a joint press conference Wednesday to discuss the decision.
news

Los Angeles Chargers exploring Urban Meyer as HC candidate

If Urban Meyer wants to coach in the NFL, he appears to have his options. The Chargers are exploring Meyer as a candidate and the two sides have spoken recently, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

Browns CBs Denzel Ward, Kevin Johnson activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list

The Browns are getting reinforcements ahead of their Division Round bout against the Chiefs. CBs Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson have been being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Chargers' Derwin James 'hungry' for return in 2021: 'I think I'm about to starve'

﻿Derwin James was named a first-team All-Pro as a rookie back in 2018. Since then, the Chargers' dynamic safety has been sideswiped by injury. He said watching his team in 2020, including rookie QB ﻿Justin Herbert﻿, makes him excited for the team's prospects in 2021.
news

Cowboys hiring Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys added another piece to their new defensive coaching staff. Tom Pelissero reports that the Cowboys are hiring Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator.
news

Davante Adams ready for matchup against 'super elite' corner Jalen Ramsey

The Divisional Round kicks off Saturday afternoon with the best 1-on-1 matchup around: Packers receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ vs. Rams corner ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿. The two are tops at what they do. 
news

Lamar Jackson hopes his first snow game doesn't come Saturday vs. Buffalo

Snow is in the forecast for Saturday night in Buffalo, and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is hoping for better weather when he takes on the Bills in the Divisional Round. 
news

Rams coach Sean McVay has no update on if Jared Goff or John Wolford will start Saturday

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday he had no updates on who his starting quarterback would be when the sixth-seeded Rams face the top-seeded Packers in Green Bay on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round. 
