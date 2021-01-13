Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Divisional Round

The Kansas City Chiefs had a welcome sight at Wednesday's practice.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to the field. Coach Andy Reid said afterward that the rookie, who's been sidelined for three weeks with hip and ankle injuries, is ahead of schedule.
"He just went right at it," Reid said of CEH and his rehab. "Fearless with it."
The Chiefs planned for Edwards-Helaire to return for the Divisional Round, so Wednesday's news isn't surprising. It's noteworthy nonetheless as K.C. gears up to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring) also participated. Reid said right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) won't play this weekend.
Here are the other injuries and roster moves we're monitoring Wednesday:
- Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said running back Ronald Jones (quad) didn't practice Wednesday but he's improving and the hope is he will return Thursday. That would be a notable development before Sunday's game versus the Saints.
- Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), linebacker B.J. Goodson and tight end David Njoku (hamstring) are not practicing. Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, making them available for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.