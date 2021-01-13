Around the NFL

Browns CBs Denzel Ward, Kevin Johnson activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Jan 13, 2021 at 11:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns are getting reinforcements ahead of their Division Round bout Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson have been being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The duo missed the Browns' wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Neither played in Week 17's win over Pittsburgh, either.

Getting Ward and Johnson back is a big boon for the Browns defense as it attempts to slow Patrick Mahomes and his stockpile of weaponry Sunday afternoon. Ward's return will be particularly helpful. Cleveland's top corner compiled two INTs, 18 passes defensed (T-2nd in NFL), and one forced fumble in 12 games played.

Related Content

news

Chargers' Derwin James 'hungry' for return in 2021: 'I think I'm about to starve'

﻿Derwin James was named a first-team All-Pro as a rookie back in 2018. Since then, the Chargers' dynamic safety has been sideswiped by injury. He said watching his team in 2020, including rookie QB ﻿Justin Herbert﻿, makes him excited for the team's prospects in 2021.
news

Cowboys hiring Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys added another piece to their new defensive coaching staff. Tom Pelissero reports that the Cowboys are hiring Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator.
news

Davante Adams ready for matchup against 'super elite' corner Jalen Ramsey

The Divisional Round kicks off Saturday afternoon with the best 1-on-1 matchup around: Packers receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ vs. Rams corner ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿. The two are tops at what they do. 
news

Lamar Jackson hopes his first snow game doesn't come Saturday vs. Buffalo

Snow is in the forecast for Saturday night in Buffalo, and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is hoping for better weather when he takes on the Bills in the Divisional Round. 
news

Rams coach Sean McVay has no update on if Jared Goff or John Wolford will start Saturday

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday he had no updates on who his starting quarterback would be when the sixth-seeded Rams face the top-seeded Packers in Green Bay on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round. 
news

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano retiring 

Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, 60, is retiring, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. 
news

Seahawks part ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer 

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. 
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth intends to return for 2021 season

Andrew Whitworth told NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast that he plans to play next season. The Rams LT said the bigger decision for him this offseason will be whether he wants to continue his journey with another team, should the Rams choose to cut ties.
news

Aaron Rodgers on 2020 Packers offense vs. 2019: We're just better

Despite equal 13-3 records, there's a much different feel to this Packers team than the 2019 version. Ahead of Green Bay's postseason-opening NFC Divisional Round tussle with the Rams on Saturday, QB Aaron Rodgers chalked up the difference to confidence and just being flat-out better on offense.
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Takeaways from CFP National Championship, Reaction to Doug Pederson Firing

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks to discuss the CFP National Championship and its top prospects, including DeVonta Smith. 
news

'Guy named Blake' Hance reflects on sudden playing time in Browns' wild-card win: 'It's what you want'

Previously unknown offensive lineman Blake Hance received deserved attention Tuesday for his play in Cleveland's wild-card win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Signed to the team's active roster out of dire need in Week 17, Hance didn't see the field until Sunday night, when backup-turned-emergency-starter Michael Dunn exited the game due to injury, forcing Hance into action.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW