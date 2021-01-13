Browns CBs Denzel Ward, Kevin Johnson activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns are getting reinforcements ahead of their Division Round bout Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson have been being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The duo missed the Browns' wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Neither played in Week 17's win over Pittsburgh, either.
Getting Ward and Johnson back is a big boon for the Browns defense as it attempts to slow Patrick Mahomes and his stockpile of weaponry Sunday afternoon. Ward's return will be particularly helpful. Cleveland's top corner compiled two INTs, 18 passes defensed (T-2nd in NFL), and one forced fumble in 12 games played.