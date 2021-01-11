New Orleans Saints poised for deep run with offensive firepower finally intact

The New Orleans Saints did exactly what they needed to do on Sunday afternoon. They beat up on an offensively challenged playoff opponent. They utilized an assortment of weapons on offense and flew around the field on defense. It was the kind of efficient performance that a veteran team craves in a first-round matchup and, more importantly, it reminded us all of what this team should look like when it's finally whole.

Of all the playoff games on Super Wild Card Weekend, the Saints' 21-9 win over Chicago was one of the easier matchups to predict. The Saints were heavily favored -- largely because of the Bears' limited offense -- and there was little suspense involved in this contest. The major takeaway is that the Saints gave us a decent glimpse of what they'll be bringing to this year's postseason as the games become more intense. It might just be enough to get them back in the Super Bowl after so many years of heartbreaking playoff losses.

This win was about taking a solid step forward, with all their stars back on the field again.

"We have some work to do," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees﻿. "It was the first time that we're really getting everybody together again. Hopefully we get (wide receiver) Tre'Quan Smith back (off injured reserve with an ankle injury). There's just so much timing and rhythm that goes into the passing game. So many little nuances. When you're playing a lot, it becomes automatic. That's when you're really playing at a level that we've been at in many cases around here."

It's been quite some time since we could watch a Saints game and see their team intact. They went nine games without the services of star wide receiver Michael Thomas﻿, who was sidelined for the last three weeks with a nagging ankle injury. They lost Brees for four games because of 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung. Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara had his issues as well, as a bout with COVID-19 sidelined him for the season finale.

The Saints managed to win 12 games and an NFC South title despite all those issues, which speaks to their depth of talent and elite defense. However, they still needed a game like this in order to get everybody comfortable after so many absences. There was plenty of rust that needed to be shaken off and that was apparent in how the Saints performed early in this game.