NFL announces playoff game schedule for Divisional Round

The NFL announced the playoff schedule for the Divisional Round on Sunday following the conclusion of the Saints' 21-9 wild-card win over the Bears.
Following Super Wild Card Weekend, next week will mark the first playoff test for the top-seeded and defending Super Bowl Champion Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC and the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in the NFC.
Below is the full schedule for next weekend's slate of games:
Saturday, Jan. 16
- NFC No. 6 seed Los Angeles Rams at NFC No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers, 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)
- AFC No. 5 seed Baltimore Ravens or AFC No. 3 seed Pittsburgh Steelers at AFC No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC, Universo)
Sunday, Jan. 17
- AFC No. 6 seed Cleveland Browns or AFC No. 5 seed Baltimore Ravens at AFC No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access, ESPN Deportes)
- NFC No. 5 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFC No. 2 seed New Orleans Saints, 6:40 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)