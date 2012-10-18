NFL Divisional Power Rankings: Who's No. 1?

The most disappointing division in football. We pegged this as the best four-pack before the season, but that looks silly now. The Panthers' offense has collapsed, and their defense hasn't made up for it. The Saints' defense is somehow worse without Gregg Williams. The Bucs aren't an easy matchup in Year 1 under Greg Schiano. The Falcons have overcome slow starts for three consecutive weeks to stay undefeated. This remains a dangerous group, but it probably will send only one team to the playoffs.