NFL community tweets about Donald Sterling ban

The NFL community took to social media to express its support for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's decision to ban Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life for making racist comments. Here are some of the notable tweets we've selected:
I completely support NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s decisive action on the Sterling issue. Great leadership and the league is in good hands.— Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) April 29, 2014
Credit to NBA players, the NBA community and Adam Silver for coming together and acting quickly. No room for racists in sport.— DeMaurice Smith (@DeSmithNFLPA) April 29, 2014
Nba Commish last name might be Silver, but he was gold today. His justice was swift and harsh. NBA you're in gr8 hands. 👍👍.— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 29, 2014
Wow. Commissioner Silver dropping the hammer down. I see you NBA.— OSI (@OsiUmenyiora) April 29, 2014
Adam Silver ain't playin no games! Game. Set. Match. Thank you for playing Sterling #aintnobodygottimeforracism— Aaron Williams (@ajwilliams23) April 29, 2014
Looks like the Clippers owner got lobbed out of the NBA. #LobCity safe to say no one will be dunking that lob.— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) April 29, 2014
Thank you Adam Silver! #NBA #bannedforlife— TheIronman (@LFletcher59) April 29, 2014
Hats off to ADAM SIVLER.. There will be dozens of billionaires bidding on the LA CLIPPERS. Just raised the bar for all commissioners— Antonio Pierce (@AntonioPierce) April 29, 2014
Great Job, on the decision today by Adam Silver. I felt the force in his voice when he said "Banned for Life"... More work to be done tho!— Darrius Heyward-Bey (@theDHB85) April 29, 2014
Whoa! Lifetime ban. Hammer dropped!— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 29, 2014
👏 great job, Adam Silver!— Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) April 29, 2014
I life time ban is a harsh punishment however, the pain of his words will hurt much longer.— chris brooks (@ChrisBrooks83) April 29, 2014
Adam Silver's ruling on Donald Sterling. A lifetime ban from the NBA and a 2.5 million dollar fine. Much respect Mr. Silver ✊— Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) April 29, 2014