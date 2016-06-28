NFL commits $10 million to sexual violence prevention initiative

"Raliance operates under a belief that sexual violence is preventable. We believe that if it can be learned, it can be unlearned," said Sandra Henriquez, executive director of CALCASA-PreventConnect. "We have set a bold agenda that will allow us to maximize this watershed moment in which the public's awareness and outrage surrounding sexual violence is more heightened than ever before. Raliance believes that the moment to rally folks is today -- not in the future, but now. We call upon each segment of society to join with us today, as we set about ending sexual violence in one generation!"