NFL coaches rattle off cliches during minicamps

The cliche is the enemy of controversy.
Look at Bill Belichick. Everyone thought the New England Patriots were inviting the circus to town when they signed Tim Tebow. But when Belichick stepped to the podium Tuesday, it took just 8 minutes and 41 seconds to snuff out Tebowmania with furious mundanity.
Belichick delivered the "Bohemian Rhapsody" of cliche-laden press conferences. He told reporters anything the Patriots do is "in the best interest of the team." He described Tebow -- multiple times -- as a "talented player that's smart and works hard." When he threw in a "we're just taking it one day at a time," it felt like he was messing with us.
As Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald helpfully points out, 32 of the 50 questions Belichick fielded over two days dealt directly with Tebow. His Tebow responses averaged a tight 23 words.
A tour de force of blah.
Of course, Belichick isn't the only NFL coach working his cliche game during this busy minicamp week. Our working list of five favorites, compiled with the help of Around The League colleague Kevin Patra:
5. "We're really pleased with where we're at."
4. "A lot of guys are making good progress."
3. "Guys have come in ready and focused."
2. "Guys are doing what they have to do to get better."
1. "We have a lot of work to do."
Feel free to add some of your own favorite coach cliches in the comment section.