 Skip to main content
Advertising

NFL clubs expand commitment to International Series

Published: Oct 07, 2015 at 03:55 AM

NFL clubs Wednesday approved at a league meeting in New York a resolution which extends the ability to play international regular-season games through 2025 and broadens the league's opportunity to play games in countries other than the United Kingdom.

The decision expands upon the 2011 resolution which permitted the NFL to schedule international regular-season games in the UK through the 2016 season.

"This marks an important step in our long-term international growth," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Fans in the UK have responded incredibly well to the regular-season games we have played in London since 2007. They have demanded more NFL games, and we have worked to accommodate them. We think it's time to expand our International Series to other countries and respond to the growing interest in our game not only in the UK, but elsewhere around the world."

The 2016 schedule of international regular-season games will be announced later this fall, with other countries in contention to host games next season in addition to the UK.

Earlier this year, the NFL and the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur franchise announced an agreement to play a minimum of two games per year during a 10-year partnership at Tottenham's new state-of-the-art stadium, due to open in the summer of 2018.

Wembley Stadium, the site of 12 NFL International Series games to date, including Sunday's contest between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins before a sellout crowd of 83,986, will host two more games this season – the Buffalo Bills-Jacksonville Jaguars game on October 25 and the Detroit Lions-Kansas City Chiefs game on November 1. Wembley is expected to continue to host NFL games in future seasons.

NFL owners approved a resolution in 2006 to present up to two international regular-season games per season from 2007-2011. The 2011 resolution was UK-focused and permitted the NFL the flexibility to decide the number of UK games from year to year. Today's vote ensures a continuation of international regular-season games through the 2025 season and expands the league's ability to play those games in countries and territories beyond the UK.

Since introducing International Series games in 2007, the NFL has achieved accelerated growth in the UK.

Sunday viewership of NFL games has more than doubled and the Super Bowl audience has increased more than 75 percent since the start of the International Series. The league also has developed new and stronger business partnerships and according to internal research, has a UK fan base of more than 13 million.

Participation in amateur football in the UK has risen by approximately 15 percent per year since 2007, with the latest figures showing that 40,000 people age 16 or older play regularly.

A look at the 12 previous International Series games played at London's Wembley Stadium:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.