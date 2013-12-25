NFL Christmas Tree Power Rankings

Since you are on the Internet this December 25th holiday, we figured you might as well check out some cool NFL Christmas trees.
The wonderful people over at The Wall Street Journal got 29 NFL organizations to send in pictures of the Christmas trees from their team facilities. In proper sports fashion, the Journal then gave the trees a power ranking.
I have a couple thoughts on the Journal's rankings:
- The Cowboys' tree is the flashiest. I'm surprised they shunned their own star at the top. Shoot, I'd have just stuck a Cowboys helmet on top of the tree. Sort of like how the Bears or Jets did.
On behalf of everyone here at NFL Media, we hope you have a wonderful and safe holiday season.
