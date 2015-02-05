NFL Characters Unite special to air on USA Network

On Friday at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT, USA Network will broadcast NFL Characters Unite, a program in which NFL stars share personal stories of hardships they faced in their past and explain how they overcame them. Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles, Eagles running back Darren Sproles, Bills defensive end Mario Williams and Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman are all featured in the special, offering mentorship to young people in their communities facing adversity.