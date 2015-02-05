NFL Characters Unite special to air on USA Network

The football season is over, but you can still learn about the journey to the NFL for some of your favorite players.
On Friday at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT, USA Network will broadcast NFL Characters Unite, a program in which NFL stars share personal stories of hardships they faced in their past and explain how they overcame them. Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles, Eagles running back Darren Sproles, Bills defensive end Mario Williams and Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman are all featured in the special, offering mentorship to young people in their communities facing adversity.
The players impart their message to the children through personal conversations and one-on-one activities. NFL Characters Unite offers a unique look at how players can help improve the communities that they represent.