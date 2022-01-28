NFL Championship Sunday unit rankings: Who has the best offense? Defense? Special teams?

Kyle Shanahan is touted as one of the most creative play designers in football, but he directs an offense that adheres to a "3 yards and a cloud of dust" principle, aiming to beat up opponents at every turn. The 49ers feature a dynamic ground game with a number of versatile ball-carriers taking turns running between the tackles and on the edges. Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel have done most of the damage throughout the postseason, but the Niners always have a trick up their sleeve when it comes to the run game. George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk bolster San Francisco's ground attack with their exceptional blocking skills, but they are also key contributors as pass catchers. Kittle, in particular, is a nightmare matchup in space with his superior size and strength translating into big gains on a variety of catch-and-run plays. He is one of founding members of the "YAC Bros," with the tight end, Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk gobbling up chunks of yards whenever they touch the ball in space. If Jimmy Garoppolo is able to stay within his pitch count (25 passes or fewer) and avoid the costly mistake, the 49ers can beat any remaining team in the tournament. It is not always pretty, but Jimmy G owns a 33-14 record in the regular season and a 4-1 mark in the playoffs. Even if you're not into "QB wins," those numbers are hard to completely ignore.