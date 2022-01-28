Bold Predictions

NFL Championship Sunday bold predictions: Rams finally snap skid vs. 49ers; Joe Burrow shreds Chiefs

Published: Jan 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Championship Sunday schedule).

Joe Thomas: Since becoming head coaches of NFC West rivals in 2017, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan owns a 7-3 record -- winning six straight -- against Rams HC Sean McVay, who was an assistant under (then-offensive coordinator) Shanahan in Washington from 2010 to '13. Sunday's NFC title game marks their biggest matchup to date, and the student becomes the teacher, as McVay bests Shanahan. It's a high-scoring affair, with Matthew Stafford out-dueling Jimmy Garoppolo with three touchdown passes, while the 49ers rush for 150 yards. The Rams advance to their second Super Bowl in four seasons.

Related Links

Marc Ross: When Joe Burrow last played the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, he threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns in the team's biggest win of the season. However, in the Bengals' two playoff victories, the offense has only scored three total touchdowns in 22 possessions. Which offense will show up Sunday? I predict we'll see the high-flying unit led by Burrow, who will once again throw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns to push the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 and place himself alongside Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as a part of the NFL's dynamic, new Big 3.

Maurice Jones-Drew: The Cincinnati Bengals have so many offensive weapons in the passing game, including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins﻿, Tyler Boyd and C.J. Uzomah﻿. However, running back Joe Mixon takes center stage Sunday and is the team's leading receiver against the Kansas City Chiefs.

David Carr: The Rams' rushing attack struggled in the Divisional Round, with Cam Akers coughing up two fumbles and Sony Michel having just one carry for 4 yards. In contrast, the 49ers' rushing attack, which features rookie Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, has been incredibly tough to stop in the playoffs, combining for 260 rush yards and two TDs. But on Sunday, the Rams' backfield steps up and surprisingly outrushes the 49ers.

James Jones: Joe Burrow's four-touchdown performance against the Chiefs earlier this season was no fluke. That's why I'm doubling down on the confident passer heading into the AFC Championship Game. Burrow again throws four TD passes vs. the Chiefs.

Full NFL Championship Sunday schedule

Sunday, January 30

Related Content

news

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rams baffle Tom Brady; Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase go off

Can Jalen Ramsey and the Rams' defense flummox Tom Brady? Will Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase torch the top-seeded Titans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for the Divisional Round.
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Mac Jones outduels Josh Allen; Bengals win in double OT

Will Mac Jones fuel a Patriots upset by outdueling Josh Allen? Which team prevails in a double-overtime classic: Bengals or Raiders? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL Week 18 bold predictions: T.J. Watt shatters sack record! Texans stun Titans to flip No. 1 seed

Will T.J. Watt break Michael Strahan's single-season NFL sack record? Can the Texans prevent the Titans from locking up the AFC's No. 1 seed? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Ravens snap Rams' win streak; Kyler Murray puts on a show in Dallas

Will the Ravens snap their four-game skid vs. the Rams? Can Kyler Murray get the Cardinals back on track in Dallas? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson show out; Bills exact revenge on Patriots

Will Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson continue to produce at a record-setting pace when the Rams and Vikings face off? Can the Bills exact revenge against the Patriots? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor-led Colts pummel Pats; Aaron Rodgers shreds Ravens

Will the Colts snap the Patriots' seven-game win streak? Can the Bengals bounce back? Is Aaron Rodgers about to pull away in the MVP race? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Cowboys' defense forces turnover bonanza; Rob Gronkowski goes off

Will the Micah Parsons-led Cowboys defense overwhelm Washington? Can Joe Mixon run over the 49ers? Is Rob Gronkowski about to go off against the Bills? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Mark Andrews leads Ravens over Steelers; Lions get first win!

Can Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews spark the Ravens' struggling offense? Will the Lions finally get their first win of the season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor outgains Tom Brady; Rams receivers burn Packers

Will Tom Brady or Jonathan Taylor make a bigger splash in the MVP race? Which rookie wide receiver is poised to put on a show in a rivalry game? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Cam Newton posts five TD passes; Cowboys-Chiefs tops 100 points!

Is Cam Newton about to put on an epic show in his first home game back with the Panthers? What kind of crazy fireworks should we expect from Cowboys-Chiefs? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: 49ers shock Rams; Russell Wilson knocks off Packers in Lambeau

Will the struggling 49ers get their season back on track by knocking off the loaded Rams? Can Russell Wilson jump-start a Seahawks playoff push with a win in Green Bay? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW