NFL Championship Sunday bold predictions: Rams finally snap skid vs. 49ers; Joe Burrow shreds Chiefs

Marc Ross: When Joe Burrow last played the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, he threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns in the team's biggest win of the season. However, in the Bengals' two playoff victories, the offense has only scored three total touchdowns in 22 possessions. Which offense will show up Sunday? I predict we'll see the high-flying unit led by Burrow, who will once again throw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns to push the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 and place himself alongside Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as a part of the NFL's dynamic, new Big 3.