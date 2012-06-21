NFL calls 'bounty' evidence authentic; Vitt questions

The players and NFL Players Association have publicly battled the NFL with great intensity in regards to the investigations of the New Orleans Saints' "bounty" scandal and punishment levied by the league.
Saints coaches, for the most part, have stayed quiet and accepted their punishment. That's starting to change.
Saints interim head coach Joe Vittaggressively defended his role in the pay-for-performance program in a public statement Wednesday, and took things one step further during an interview with the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Vitt questioned the authenticity of the documents used by the NFL for evidence against the Saints, including the one that suggest Vitt contributed money to a bounty pool on Brett Favre.
"There's gotta be some concerns from the league's standpoint and anybody's standpoint about the authenticity of any of these documents," Vitt said. "I think that's a huge concern," Vitt said. "It looks like that document has been falsified or tampered with. What kind of credibility do they have if they take documents like that and show it to players?"
NFL Spokesman Greg Aiello told Around the League that the documents are authentic. Vitt did not suggest who would have provided false evidence or who would have doctored the evidence.
We are past being surprised about any new development in this bounty mess. We'll only be surprised when new twists and turns in the story finally stop.