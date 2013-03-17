Around the League

NFL Bracketology: What is the NFL's greatest play?

It's that time of year. It's the week when everyone pretends they are college basketball experts after barely paying attention to the sport all season.

Lest we miss out on the fun, NFL.com's version of a selection committee spent countless minutes putting together our own NFL.com "Bracketology." The aim: Determine the greatest play in NFL history.

The context of the play matters, but only 11 Super Bowl plays made the 64-team bracket. My favorite play is one that I saw in person. I'll never forget the stunned "whoosh" that came over the press box when New Orleans Saints cornerback Tracy Porter jumped Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne's route in Super Bowl XLIV. 

(And then I'll never forget looking to my right, and seeing the Jacksonville Jaguars' ownership box celebrating like the Jaguars won the title.)

Porter's play is on the bracket, but my guess is it won't make it very far. It received rough treatment from the selection committee with a No. 13 seed, and faces an incredible Walter Payton play with the running back breaking tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The No. 1 seeds all make sense. You know a play is big when it has a well worn nickname: "The Immaculate Reception," "The Catch" and David Tyree's "Helmet Catch" all get top billing.

The No. 1 seed that could get upset the earliest: "The Music City Miracle." It's deserving of a top seed, but it's facing James Harrison's interception return in the Super Bowl in the first round. The outside linebacker's pick of Kurt Warner is a ridiculous play, and I'm expecting Steelers fans to come out in full force.

The brackets will be unveiled Monday afternoon, with voting on the first round through Thursday. 

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

