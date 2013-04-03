NFL Bracketology: Greatest play voting hits Final Four

This wasn't a quest to find the most important play ever, but simply the greatest play. That's why I can't totally crush the readers for choosing Marshawn Lynch's "Beast Mode" run in the playoffs over the Music City Miracle. (Although both plays are pretty sweet.) I can take issue with Troy Polamalu's random flying tackle taking out the Immaculate Reception. My guess: Raiders fans came out voting in full force to make sure to ruin Franco Harris' shining moment. The voters got it wrong.