NFL Bracketology: Greatest play voting hits Elite Eight

We're down to the Elite Eight.
No, sir, not on the NCAA hardwood. What I refer to is more urgent, I'm sure you'll agree: The eight classic plays ripped from NFL history, one of them set to be named by you as the greatest of all time, as part of NFL.com "Bracketology."
We even have our own Cinderella story unfolding, as Troy Polamalu's flying tackle against the Tennessee Titans -- a No. 15 seed -- took care of Miami's iconic Hook and Ladder play to advance out of the Sweet 16. That result put Pittsburgh Steelers fans in a pinch, however, as Polamalu's heroics now face The Immaculate Reception for a chance at the Final Four. Steeler Nation, it's your move.
Meanwhile, DeSean Jackson's walk-off punt return for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Giants still is breathing, but it won't get any easier against The Catch, the Sanders Bracket's No. 1 seed. Over in the Swann Bracket, David Tyree's top-seeded helmet catch is pitted against Steve Young's highlight-reel touchdown rumble against the Minnesota Vikings.
And down in the Sayers Bracket: Marshawn Lynch's raucous touchdown burst against the New Orleans Saints tests its luck against The Music City Miracle, another No. 1 seed. We've seen plenty of upsets, but with all four top seeds still alive, this Final Four is shaping up as a classic.